Southwest Michigan

Murder charge after Dowagiac man killed

By:

Posted: Jul 30, 2018 06:28 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 30, 2018 08:10 PM EDT

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Dowagiac man faces several charges after allegedly killing another man Sunday.

Rolandis Russell, 24, was arraigned Monday on one count each of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent and possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, as well as four counts of felony firearm.

Authorities say Russell killed 42-year-old Fabian James Wesaw, who went by Jimmy, in the early hours of Sunday. The Dowagiac Police Department says Wesaw was shot and killed in a parking lot near the Beeson Street Bar. Russell was arrested shortly thereafter.

At arraignment, a judge denied Russell bond, which means he'll stay behind bars as his case makes its way through the judicial system. He's expected back in court Aug. 9 for a probable cause conference.

If convicted of murder, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids Color Run 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Color Run 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Taste of Grand Rapids
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Taste of Grand Rapids