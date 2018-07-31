Murder charge after Dowagiac man killed

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Dowagiac man faces several charges after allegedly killing another man Sunday.

Rolandis Russell, 24, was arraigned Monday on one count each of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent and possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, as well as four counts of felony firearm.

Authorities say Russell killed 42-year-old Fabian James Wesaw, who went by Jimmy, in the early hours of Sunday. The Dowagiac Police Department says Wesaw was shot and killed in a parking lot near the Beeson Street Bar. Russell was arrested shortly thereafter.

At arraignment, a judge denied Russell bond, which means he'll stay behind bars as his case makes its way through the judicial system. He's expected back in court Aug. 9 for a probable cause conference.

If convicted of murder, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.