MSP: Trooper injured during traffic stop in Berrien Co.

SAWYER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A state trooper was injured during a traffic stop in Berrien County early Monday morning.

Troopers pulled over a vehicle for speeding shortly after 3 a.m. on eastbound I-94 near Sawyer, according to a Michigan State Police news release.

When troopers walked up to the vehicle, the driver sped away and caused minor injuries to one of the troopers who was standing near the vehicle, the release said.

Troopers pursued the vehicle eastbound on I-94, exiting at Red Arrow Highway in Bridgman then entering back onto westbound I-94. As the suspect vehicle tried to merge onto westbound I-94, it struck a semi-truck. The vehicle then rolled over and struck another semi-truck, according to MSP.

The driver of one of the semi-trucks was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The four occupants of the suspect vehicle were not injured.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested for driving while intoxicated, fleeing and eluding and resisting/obstructing police.

The incident remains under investigation.