MSP: Trooper finds overturned canoe, body

WEESAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man’s body was found in a southwest Michigan lake Thursday after a trooper spotted his capsized canoe, Michigan State Police say.

The trooper noticed the boat on Rug Lake off Gardner Road in Weesaw Township, about 5 miles west of Buchanan, around 2:15 p.m.

The trooper asked around and learned that the relative of some people who live in the area had been out on the lake fishing. At that point, the trooper got in the canoe and soon found the man, who wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

The 82-year-old from Kalamazoo was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released Thursday.

Police are awaiting autopsy results and are investigating how he may have ended up in the water.