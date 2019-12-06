MSP: Traffic stop yields 3 kilos of fentanyl

The three kilograms of fentanyl seized during a traffic stop on I-94 in Van Buren County. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say they confiscated three kilograms of fentanyl, a powerful opioid, during a traffic stop along I-94 in southwest Michigan.

MSP says that during a Thursday traffic stop somewhere in Van Buren County, its troopers spotted “several indicators of criminal activity.” When they asked to search the vehicle, they found the hidden drugs.

“The amount of fentanyl involved in this case is alarming and not typical of what we see day to day,” Capt. Michael Brown, the commander of MSP’s Fifth District, said in a Friday statement. “A small dose can be deadly. Three kilograms equals out to nearly 3 million doses. Our Hometown Security Team did an excellent job intercepting these drugs.”

The driver, a 23-year-old California man, was arrested and expected to face charges, though MSP hasn’t yet said precisely what those charges will be.

The woman who was in the car with him was released.