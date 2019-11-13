MSP: Stolen safe contains cash, antique coins

Southwest Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic michigan state police a_1520475479235.JPG.jpg

LEONIDAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are looking for a stolen safe containing cash and antique coins.

The safe was stolen Oct. 16 from a home in the area of M-50 and King Road, east of Mendon in St. Joseph County’s Leonidas Township.

MSP says it had about $1,000 in cash inside, plus the antique coins and a vehicle title.

The suspects are believed to have been driving a white 2010 or 2012 Dodge Ram with a steel rack and ladder on top. Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 