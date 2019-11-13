MSP: Stolen safe contains cash, antique coins

LEONIDAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are looking for a stolen safe containing cash and antique coins.

The safe was stolen Oct. 16 from a home in the area of M-50 and King Road, east of Mendon in St. Joseph County’s Leonidas Township.

MSP says it had about $1,000 in cash inside, plus the antique coins and a vehicle title.

The suspects are believed to have been driving a white 2010 or 2012 Dodge Ram with a steel rack and ladder on top. Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.