MSP: Several kayaks stolen in St. Joseph Co.

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after several kayaks were stolen near a lake in St. Joseph County.

Michigan State Police said the kayaks were stolen between 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday from the Corey Lake area in Fabius Township, near Three Rivers.

One kayak — a blue, Necky brand tandem kayak — was taken from a house in the 11000 block of Point Road.

Two others — blue, single-person Dolphin brand kayaks — were stolen from a house in the 5900 block of Shaffer Brothers Road.

No suspect description was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.