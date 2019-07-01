MSP seek tips in search for Berrien County man

EAU CLAIRE, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are asking for the community’s help in tracking down a missing Southwest Michigan man who may be in danger.

Arthur Herbert Moore, 80, was last seen on South Pipestone Road between Tabor Road and W. Main Street in Eau Claire, about 12 miles southeast of St. Joseph.

MSP say Moore left home in his pickup truck around 8 a.m. Friday for a psychiatric therapy session, but the doctor’s office said he never arrived.

MSP say Moore is considered mentally unstable and his wife believes he wants to harm himself. Police say during his two prior disappearances, Moore contemplated suicide and attempted suicide.

Moore’s wife says she doesn’t believe he has any weapons.

Moore is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 235 pounds. He has blue eyes and was last seen driving a beige 2000 GMC Sierra pickup truck with the Michigan license plate of G8915A.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call 911 or MSP’s Niles Post at 269.683.4411.