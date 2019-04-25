MSP seek thief in SW MI airport hangar break-in

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Undated courtesy images of the statue and go-Karts Michigan State Police say were stolen from a Branch County Airport hangar. (MSP)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Undated courtesy images of the statue and go-Karts Michigan State Police say were stolen from a Branch County Airport hangar. (MSP)

COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are looking for the person who broke into an airport hangar in southwest Michigan and stole several items.

Troopers say the break-in happened between 6 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Branch County Memorial Airport in Coldwater Township, about 50 miles southeast of Kalamazoo.

MSP says a “unique" statue and two go-karts were among the missing items.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.