MSP seek thief in SW MI airport hangar break-in

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 02:59 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 03:05 PM EDT

COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are looking for the person who broke into an airport hangar in southwest Michigan and stole several items.

Troopers say the break-in happened between 6 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Branch County Memorial Airport in Coldwater Township, about 50 miles southeast of Kalamazoo.

MSP says a “unique" statue and two go-karts were among the missing items. 

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.

