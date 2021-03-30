MSP searching for 2 suspected of vending machine break-ins

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for two people believed to have broken into multiple vending machines in Berrien and Allegan counties.

The man and woman are suspected of breaking into vending machines at a self-storage unit and multiple rest stops, Michigan State Police said in a release.

Six break-ins took place in August of 2020, and two took place in February 2021. The latest happened at the Niles Township AAA Aloha Self-Storage unit off of S. 11th Street near Ontario Road.

Police believe the two are responsible for the eight incidents because of the similar way each vending machine was broken in to. Photos also place the same man at multiple locations.

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact either the MSP Niles Post at 269.683.4411, Berrien County Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Allegan Silent Observer at 1.855.745.3670.