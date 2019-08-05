MSP searches for hit-and-run driver after crash with motorcycle

FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police are searching for the driver who hit a motorcyclist in St. Joseph County Monday.

It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of M-216 and Bent Road in Flowerfield Township, northwest of Three Rivers.

Michigan State Police said a silver Dodge Dakota extended cab pickup truck was heading northbound on Bent Road when the driver pulled in front of an eastbound motorcycle. The driver did not stop and drove away from the scene heading westbound on M-216.

The pickup truck had damage to the front driver’s side, including a broken headlight, according to state police.

The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.