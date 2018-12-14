MSP revive OD victim during stabbing investigation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say they revived a man while investigating a stabbing that critically injured a man in Calhoun County.

It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 12000 block of 151/2 Mile Road in Marshall Township, just west of I-69.

Michigan State Police believe a 23-year-old man got into a fight with a 27-year-old homeowner, who police say used a folding knife to stab him in the chest.

The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to Borgess Hospital because of the severity of his injury

While trying to locate and identify everyone inside the home, police say they came across a 25-year-old man who stopped breathing because of a drug overdose. Troopers revived the man with multiple doses of Narcan.

They also found the suspect hiding in a bedroom closet, and the knife she allegedly used at the scene.

The homeowner is in the Calhoun County jail on two bench warrants, as well as a pending charge of assault with intent to murder. Investigators are not releasing her name until she’s formally charged Saturday.

Troopers also plan to charge the man who was stabbed with domestic assault against the homeowner.

Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to call the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.