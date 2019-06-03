MSP: Multiple guns stolen in 3 break-ins

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are investigating three break-ins in St. Joseph County that led to more than 15 guns being stolen.

MSP says between five and seven guns were taken from each home. The guns include handguns, rifles and shotguns.

The first theft happened between May 18 and June 1 on Millers Mill Road west of Youngs Prairie Road in Constantia Township. The second happened between May 27 and May 30 on Hutchinson Road near Lowe Road in park Township, south of Schoolcraft. The third happened between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday on James Drive south of M-40 in Lockport Township just outside of Three Rivers.

MSP doesn't yet known if the break-ins are connected.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.