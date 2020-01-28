MSP: Mother, child killed in St. Joseph Co. house fire

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A mother and child were killed in a house fire in St. Joseph County home early Tuesday morning, according to state police.

It happened shortly after midnight at the home on Harder Road between Brick Chapel and Youngman roads in Fabius Township, southwest of Three Rivers.

Michigan State Police said when troopers arrived on scene, the living room and garage were fully engulfed in flames.

Three children were able to safely escape through a window. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to a MSP news release.

Due to the location of the fire in the house, state police said authorities were unable to get inside to search for the mother and fourth child.

When fire crews were able to put out the flames, the two were found dead inside the house.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.