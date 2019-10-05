MSP: Missing 19-year-old found dead in Branch Co.

QUINCY, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old from Coldwater was found dead Saturday after being missing for a few days.

Authorities say John Matthew Krutsch was last seen alive around noon Wednesday at his family’s lake house on Marble Lake near Quincy in Branch County.

Saturday, Krutsch was found dead in Marble Lake, not far where he was last reported to be seen, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers say the family has been notified.

It’s unclear the cause and matter of death, police say.

Troopers say an autopsy will be scheduled in the coming days.