COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —Troopers are investigating after a pistol was taken from a vehicle in Coldwater Township.

Authorities said the pistol was stolen from a 2010 Lincoln MKX in the 300th block Penn Drive in Branch County sometime between December 10th and December 13th.

Troopers said the pistol is a black and silver Springfield XD9, 9 millimeter gun.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.