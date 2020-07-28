MSP looking for stolen construction trailer in SW MI

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a construction trailer that was stolen in St. Joseph County.

The theft happened in the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday on Klinger Lake Road, near Marathon Road in White Pigeon Township, close to Sturgis.

According to the Michigan State Police, the trailer is 16 feet long, dark blue, and has the words “SMOLL’S CONSTRUCTION” on both sides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Jason Sylvester or Dect. Sgt. Todd Petersen at 269.558.0500.