MSP looking for man who drove through garage door

An undated booking photo of Jeffery James Elliot. (Courtesy of Michigan State Police)

KINDERHOOK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are looking for a man who drove through a garage door and hit a vehicle while fleeing from police.

On Tuesday, authorities attempted to arrest Jeffery James Elliot at a home in Kinderhook Township, which is near the Michigan-Indiana border. However, he was able to escape when he drove through the door, according to the Michigan State Police.

Elliot has warrants out of St. Joseph County, troopers say.

Authorities say Elliot was driving a maroon, 2001 GMC pickup truck with the license plate EAN1783.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.