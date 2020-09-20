MSP investigating drug smuggling in SW MI prison

COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two adults have been arrested in a plot to smuggle drugs into the Lakeland Correctional Facility.

The Department of Corrections says it discovered the plot Saturday and alerted the Michigan State Police. Authorities looked in the area for the suspects with the help of police dogs and a drone.

Investigators say a 33-year-old woman and 20-year-old man from Adrian were caught and taken to the Branch County jail on multiple felony charges.

The woman’s 15-year-old daughter was also caught in the scheme. The teen was turned over to a family member, and charges will be sought for her role through the family court system. Children’s Protective Services is aware of the situation, according to MSP.

Investigators say several inmates in the prison were involved in the plot. Authorities are seeking charges for those people.

The investigation has been turned over to the Branch County Prosecutor’s office.