MSP investigating auto parts store break-in

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are investigating after a breaking and entering occurred at Fantom Motorsports in St. Joseph county.

Fantom Motorsports on Dickenson Road in White Pigeon township had multiple items taken from the business Friday.

Troopers said remote controlled cars and remotes, a Canon digital camera, other miscellaneous parts, and numerous checks from the business were gone when police arrived.

According to authorities the checks have Fantom Motorsports stamped on the back of them and have already been deposited but personal banking information is still available on those checks.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.