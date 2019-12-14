MSP investigating auto parts store break-in

Southwest Michigan

by: WOODTV.com Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic michigan state police generic msp_1524789127637.jpg

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are investigating after a breaking and entering occurred at Fantom Motorsports in St. Joseph county.

Fantom Motorsports on Dickenson Road in White Pigeon township had multiple items taken from the business Friday.

Troopers said remote controlled cars and remotes, a Canon digital camera, other miscellaneous parts, and numerous checks from the business were gone when police arrived.

According to authorities the checks have Fantom Motorsports stamped on the back of them and have already been deposited but personal banking information is still available on those checks.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 