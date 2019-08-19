MSP: Fog led to crash that killed 1, hurt 2 others

Southwest Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic-siren-073016_1520391317018.jpg

MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are blaming thick fog for a crash that killed a St. Joseph County man and sent two others to the hospital.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday at Nottawa Road and Prairie Corners Road in Mendon Township, about 30 miles southeast of Kalamazoo.

Troopers say the driver of a 2002 Dodge Intrepid couldn’t see the stop sign at Nottawa Road because of the fog, and drove into the path of a 2012 Dodge Journey SUV.

The driver of the Intrepid, 60-year-old Thomas Eugene Bell of Mendon, died at the scene. His passenger, 67-year-old Betty Ann Bell of Mendon, was taken by ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, where her condition is unclear.

The SUV driver, a 36-year-old man from Portage, was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released.

MSP does not believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 