MSP: Fog led to crash that killed 1, hurt 2 others

MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are blaming thick fog for a crash that killed a St. Joseph County man and sent two others to the hospital.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday at Nottawa Road and Prairie Corners Road in Mendon Township, about 30 miles southeast of Kalamazoo.

Troopers say the driver of a 2002 Dodge Intrepid couldn’t see the stop sign at Nottawa Road because of the fog, and drove into the path of a 2012 Dodge Journey SUV.

The driver of the Intrepid, 60-year-old Thomas Eugene Bell of Mendon, died at the scene. His passenger, 67-year-old Betty Ann Bell of Mendon, was taken by ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, where her condition is unclear.

The SUV driver, a 36-year-old man from Portage, was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released.

MSP does not believe alcohol played a role in the crash.