MSP: Driver shot, killed after ramming police cruiser

WHITE PIGEON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Three Rivers man is dead and an officer is on administrative leave after a police chase that ended in gunfire.

It happened around 12:37 a.m. Friday when an Indiana police pursuit crossed into Michigan, ending at Barker and Vistula roads in White Pigeon.

Police from Bristol, Indiana say the police chase started when the man tried to drive away from officers.

Michigan State Police say a Bristol officer fired shots at 46-year-old David Sanders after he rammed the officer’s cruiser. Police and medical first responders administered first aid to the wounded suspect, but he died at the scene.

Michigan State Police say they didn’t find any weapons on Sanders or in his vehicle. Results from an autopsy on Sanders are pending.

The officer who fired the shots suffered minor injuries during the incident. Following police department protocol, that officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.