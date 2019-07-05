MSP: Day care owner’s daughter, 1, drowns in family pool

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police troopers in St. Joseph County are investigating the Fourth of July drowning death of a 1-year-old girl found in her family’s pool.

It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday at a home on Tim Avenue near Lovers Lane in Three Rivers.

State police say a parent was home with their 11-year-old, 2-year-old and 1-year-old children when the two youngest girls snuck out of the house.

Troopers say the 2-year-old and 1-year-old were discovered in the water a few minutes later. Both kids were pulled from the water and the parent immediately started CPR on the 1-year-old girl until paramedics arrived.

The 1-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where she eventually died. The 2-year-old girl is OK and with her family, state police say.

MSP says the drowning happened at a licensed day care home, but no other children were there that day because of the holiday. Investigators say the children bypassed safeguards at the home to get to the pool, but did not elaborate.

Child Protective Services is involved in the investigation. MSP is not releasing names at this time out of respect for the family.