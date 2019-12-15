MSP: 1 dead in Calhoun County crash

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are investigating after a car crash left one dead early Sunday morning.

Authorities said troopers responded to 11 Mile Road near Q-Drive South around 3 a.m. to find a 2002 Ford Ranger traveling southbound on 11 Mile Road had crashed. It is unclear at this time how the crash happened.

The passanger of the vehicle, who is being identified as 49-year-old Richelle Katherine Lazarus of Burlington, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle, who is a 46-year-old male from Burlington, was transported to Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo for medical treatment.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.