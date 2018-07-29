MSP: 1 arrested after home invasion, chase

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who was allegedly caught red-handed breaking into a home near Lawton started chasing the pair who called 911 and then led police on a chase, authorities say.

According to Michigan State Police, a woman called 911 around 6 p.m. Saturday to say she had gone to her parents' home in Porter Township and found someone there. That person threatened to kill the woman and her husband, she told dispatchers.

She and her husband left. While the woman was still on the phone with 911, she told dispatchers she spotted the suspect leaving her parents' home in their car. The suspect saw the pair and began to chase them.

Lawton police soon arrived and started chasing the suspect. The suspect eventually crashed the car and then took off on foot. MSP brought in a search dog and, after several hours of tracking, found him.

MSP says that when the suspect was found, he had items from the caller's parents' home.

The suspect, whose name was not released Sunday, was arrested and is being held on a home invasion charge and "numerous" outstanding warrants.