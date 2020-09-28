Motorcyclist killed in Van Buren Co. crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Van Buren County.

Dispatchers told News 8 that the body of the motorcyclist was found around 7:30 a.m. Monday on M-40 between Shaw Road and 94th Avenue in Porter Township, southwest of Paw Paw.

The man who found the body lives nearby. He told authorities around 11 p.m. Sunday he went outside to investigate after hearing a loud noise but couldn’t find anything.

The motorcyclist has been identified as a 65-year-old Three Rivers man. Authorities have not released his name pending family notification.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.