Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash in St. Joseph Co.

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County Sunday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on US-131 at North River Road in Constantine Township, near the Indiana border.

Michigan State Police said the motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, was heading southbound on US-131 when a he struck a vehicle, driven by a 29-year-old man, that turned into his path at North River Road.

The crash caused the motorcyclist to be thrown into oncoming traffic.

A second vehicle, driven by a 36-year-old woman, was heading northbound on US-131 when she struck the motorcyclist who was lying on the road, state police said.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was killed in the crash, according to MSP.

It’s unclear if there were any other injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.