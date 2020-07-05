Motorcyclist killed in Berrien county crash

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is dead after a crash in Berrien county.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened Saturday on Red Arrow Highway and Community Hall Road around 6:45 p.m.

Police say a woman riding a motorcycle was hit by a car that was turning left into a restaurant parking lot. The driver of the motorcycle, 23-year-old Stacy Johnson from Illinois, was given CPR by doctors who were passing by when the crash happened. Johnson was taken to the hospital where she died. Deputies say she was not wearing a helmet.

Police say the driver of the car, from Three Oaks, was not hurt. The crash is still under investigation. Police have not said at this point if charges will be filed.