Motorcyclist dies in Cass County crash

A photo of a crash near the intersection of US-12 and Baldwin Prairie Road. Courtesy of Cass County Sheriff’s Office. (July 27, 2019)

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Cass County.

It happened around 4:25 p.m. Saturday, near the intersection of US-12 and Baldwin Prairie Road.

Authorities say a 16-year-old driver was pulling out of a driveway on US-12. As the vehicle entered the roadway, the crash occurred, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the impact caused Tyler Hershberger of Three Rivers to be ejected from his motorcycle. He died at the scene.

Seatbelts were worn and Hershberger was wearing a helmet, a release stated.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.