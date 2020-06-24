Motorcyclist dead after crash in Cass County

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 25-year-old man died after a crash in Cass County’s Milton Township Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 10:05 a.m. on Redfield Street near Carter Avenue.
The Michigan State Police say a motorcycle was traveling west on Redfield Street when it hit a van that was stopped at a stop sign. The van was headed south on Carter Avenue.
When the vehicles collided, the motorcyclist was thrown from his motorcycle then hit a third vehicle that was stopped eastbound on Redfield Street.
Troppers identified the victim as Nicholas Allen Washburn, 25, of South Bend. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital where he died.
The victim was wearing a helmet, Troopers say.
No one else was injured.
The crash is under investigation.