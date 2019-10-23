Mother pleads guilty to abusing 7-month-old

CONSTANTINE, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has pleaded guilty to child abuse after her 7-month-old daughter was hospitalized with skull fractures and bruising.

Angel Rickett pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse on Monday, Oct. 14, according to court documents.

In March, the Constantine Police Department said it was notified by police in Three Rivers that the baby had come in to the emergency room there and doctors suspected abuse.

Doctors told investigators that the child’s injuries didn’t line up with her mother’s story that she had fallen off the couch and onto the floor at their home at the Elm Tree Apartments in Constantine.

Police interviewed Rickett and Derek Lamere. They say the investigation found that Rickett shook the baby, causing her head to hit the wall, and that she slapped her in the face.

Lamere was charged with fourth-degree child abuse because police say he knew it happened, but didn’t protect the baby or call them.