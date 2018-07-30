Motel where 6 killed inspected by state in 2016 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Debris in a room at the Cosmo Extended Stay Motel near St. Joseph, where a mother and five of her children were killed in a fire. (July 30, 2018) [ + - ] Video

SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are looking for answers after a fire at a St. Joseph-area motel took the lives of a mother and five of her children over the weekend.

Residents who claim the fire alarms didn't go off at the Comso Extended Stay Motel on M-139 in Sodus Township also want answers.

“(The smoke) was blowing out this end bad. The only reason we got out is 'cause we went out the glass door," said resident Billy Smith, who returned to the motel Monday after being treated for smoke inhalation.

Smith and his wife have lived in their $700-per-month room at the Cosmo for about a year and a half. He said he has always had concerns about fire safety. He said that when he moved in, he told the manager about wires coming from the wall where a smoke detector should have been.

“He said he'd have it fixed. I've been here a year and a half and it never has been fixed.” Smith said.

Twenty-six-year-old Kiarre Curtis, 10-year-old Marquise Thompson, 7-year-old Gerome Randolph, 5-year-old Samuel Curtis, 4-year-old Savod Curtis and 2-year-old Avery Curtis died in the fire that sparked around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, all due to smoke inhalation. Curtis’ husband and their 1-year-old child were able to escape.

Authorities say the cause of the fire was likely accidental. A main focus of the investigation now is why so many residents say the buildingwide fire alarms didn't go off.

The state doesn't inspect motels like the Cosmo, leaving that up to local fire departments. But small communities like Sodus Township don't have the manpower to handle inspections.

The Cosmo was an exception.

In 2016, township Supervisor David Chandler heard concerns about fire safety at the motel, which was being used at the time by the Michigan Department of Corrections as a halfway house for parolees. There were complaints about efforts to keep doors locked at night to stop thefts and that the fire alarm system wasn’t working, so Chandler said he convinced the state to send in an inspector. A report revealed a number of safety hazards, including an alarm system that wasn't in compliance.

But a follow-up report by the state three months later showed the violations, including the fire alarm system, were fixed.

A private contractor with expertise in alarm systems is trying to determine what, if anything, went wrong Saturday night: Did panicked residents not hear the alarms or did they fail to sound?

“Somebody ought to be held accountable for this," Smith, the motel resident, said, "whether it be the man who owns it or the man that rents it out.”

Officials say it will be several more days before they have answers about the alarm system.