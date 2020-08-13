More than 40 cats taken from Three Rivers house

The house in Three Rivers on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 where authorities removed more than 40 cats.

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say more than 40 cats were taken from a Three Rivers home Wednesday.

The Three Rivers Police Department said the case at the home on Lincoln Avenue is connected to another cat hoarding case in Park Township.

Earlier this month, authorities removed more than 150 cats from the Park Township house, north of Three Rivers.

Park Township officials said the cats taken from the home ranged from newborns to adults. Two of them needed to be euthanized immediately and several others appeared to have health issues.

The house was in deplorable condition and deemed unsafe for humans, according to the township.

A photo from a cat hoarding investigation in St. Joseph County on Aug. 4, 2020. (Courtesy of Park Township)

Township officials said a family member of the property owner was also being investigated for hoarding cats.

Donations of cat food, kitty litter, bleach, laundry soap, larger size metal collapsible cages and other items are being accepted for drop off at the St. Joseph County animal control shelter gate.

Monetary donations can be made to the shelter through the United Way of St. Joseph County. Donors can designate their money to care specifically for the cats at the shelter.