Mobile home destroyed in fire in Van Buren County

A photo of a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Columbia Township on Jan. 9, 2020. (Courtesy of the South Haven Area Emergency Services)

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews say a mobile home was destroyed in a fire in Van Buren County.

It happened around 7:40 a.m. Thursday on County Road 384 near 52nd Street in Columbia Township, north of Bangor.

When crews arrived, the home was engulfed in flames and the occupants safely were out of the home, according to the South Haven Area Emergency Services.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from the Bangor Community Fire Department, SHAES and Columbia Township assisted with the blaze. LIFE ambulance and Michigan State Police were also on the scene.

The cause is under investigation.