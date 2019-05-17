Missing people in South Haven found safe

UPDATE: South Haven police say Charles and Jasmine Morrison have been found safe.

—

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven police are looking for two people who went missing two days ago.

Charles Morrison, 55, and Jasmine Morrison, 26, were last seen at their home on Chambers Street in South Haven Township around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say it’s unusual for them not to be home or contact family members for two days.

They are believed to be in a tan 2005 Mercury Monterey with a Michigan Army Veteran license plate 3MBK4. That van is in poor condition and has a dent in the rear bumper.

Their dog, a small white and tan beagle-terrier mix, may be with them.

The South Haven Police Department says Charles Morrison is in poor health, uses a motorized scooter and takes several medications that he doesn’t have with him.

Anyone who knows where the two may be is asked to call the South Haven Police Department at 269.637.5151.