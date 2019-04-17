Southwest Michigan

Missing and endangered Dowagiac man found dead

Posted: Apr 17, 2019

PENN TOWNSHIP, MICH. (WOOD) — A Dowagiac man who was reported missing and endangered in late March was found dead in Penn Township.

Authorities say it appears Larry Waldschmidt pulled into a home on Kelsey Lake Street, west of Decatur Road. The owners were not staying at the residence during this incident. Waldschmidt’s vehicle was parked in the driveway as if it belonged there, according to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Waldschmidt was considered endangered because he was an insulin dependent diabetic and an Alzheimer's patient. He went missing with a white Ford Escape on March 27. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, the press release noted.

Authorities say dozens of tips from around the state were given as possible sightings of Waldschmidt, but all were unfounded.

