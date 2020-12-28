Michigan State Police investigating unlawful imprisonment

by: WOOD TV8 News Staff

BRONSON, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police and Bronson Police Department responded to a call from a mom who said her daughter was being held against her will at her ex-boyfriend’s house.

Police arrived on scene around 9 p.m. at the ex-boyfriend’s house on Stoney Point Dr in Gilead Township where troopers talked with the daughter and her new boyfriend about the situation.

According to police, The two went to the ex-boyfriend’s home to get some of her belongings back from him when the ex-boyfriend allegedly presented a knife to the daughter and her boyfriend and told them they were not allowed to leave unless she performed sexual acts on both men.

The ex-boyfriend was arrested for charges of assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful imprisonment, and a probation violation before being taken to the Branch County Jail.

The suspect’s name is being withheld until after his arraignment hearing.

