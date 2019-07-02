Michigan man injured by exploding mortar in lap

QUINCY, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital after a mortar exploded in his lap.

The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. Monday at a set of apartments on West Chicago Street near Arnold Street in the Branch County village of Quincy.

Quincy Police Chief Jeremy Burch confirmed the 25-year-old man from Jonesville was holding a mortar round tube in his lap when the mortar was loaded and lit.

Instead of shooting up into the air, the mortar exploded. The police chief says the man was hit with a lot of shrapnel, causing severe cuts and bleeding.

The man was flown to a hospital, but his condition us unclear.