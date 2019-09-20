MDHHS: Calhoun Co. resident 8th person sickened by EEE

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says it’s confirmed another human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in a new county.

MDHHS says the new case involves a resident of Calhoun County, bringing the total number of human cases to eight in six counties: Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties.

So far, three people have died from EEE. The mosquito-borne disease has also killed at least nine horses and five deer.

EEE has also reached more wildlife as far north as Montcalm County. The MDHHS says lab workers have confirmed EEE in 21 animals from 11 counties: Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Genesee, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lapeer, Montcalm, St. Joseph, and Van Buren. State health officials say additional animal cases are under investigation.

MDHHS reemphasized its warning to all Michigan residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites until the first hard frost.

Following the state health agency’s advice, some school districts shifted Friday football games earlier to avoid dusk, when mosquitoes are at their worst.

EEE is one of the most dangerous diseases mosquitoes can carry. Although human cases are rare, approximately one in three people sickened by EEE will die from it.

Symptoms include fever, chills and body aches. Severe cases can lead to headaches, disorientation, tremors, seizures, paralysis, brain damage, coma and death.

EEE is more deadly among horses, with a fatality rate of 90%, but there is a vaccine for horses and not humans.

The MDHHS is also urging people to take steps to deter disease-carrying mosquitoes before they head outside, including using repellents containing DEET on their body and clothes and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Residents are also encouraged to dump out any standing water in their yard and replacing window and door screens with tears or holes that a mosquito could pass through.

