Mayor: Water damage contributed to building collapse

A building that collapsed in Hartford. (May 28, 2020)

HARTFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Hartford Mayor Richard Hall says it appears water damage and lack of maintenance led to the partial collapse of a downtown building.

The collapse happened around 3 p.m. Thursday, and no one was hurt.

Hall says the city is working with contractors on plans to tear the vacant building down, but no contract has been signed.

Crews will have to support the building during the demolition to control how it comes down.

Main Street will reopen Saturday morning. A section of Center Street will remain closed north of the intersection.