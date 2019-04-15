Mattawan High School cracks down on vaping

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MATTAWAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Mattawan High School is stepping up its efforts to stop students from vaping, saying students won't be allowed to gather in groups in certain places on school property.

In a letter to parents (PDF), the district said it will be more strictly enforcing a policy already in place.

If students are caught gathering in bathrooms or parking lots, they can be called to the principal's office and searched for vapes. They could face suspension.

Students will also now have to ask permission to go out to their cars during their lunch hour.

The concern over vaping, health officials say, is that the nicotine found in many e-cigarette flavorings can have negative effects on developing brains. Some worry about the chemicals in the flavorings, and there's been little research on the long-term health effects.

The U.S. Surgeon General declared an “epidemic” after a federal survey showed one in five high schoolers are vaping, a 78% increase from 2017 to 2018.