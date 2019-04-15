Southwest Michigan

Mattawan High School cracks down on vaping

By:

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 06:39 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 06:40 PM EDT

MATTAWAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Mattawan High School is stepping up its efforts to stop students from vaping, saying students won't be allowed to gather in groups in certain places on school property.

In a letter to parents (PDF), the district said it will be more strictly enforcing a policy already in place.

If students are caught gathering in bathrooms or parking lots, they can be called to the principal's office and searched for vapes. They could face suspension.

Students will also now have to ask permission to go out to their cars during their lunch hour.

The concern over vaping, health officials say, is that the nicotine found in many e-cigarette flavorings can have negative effects on developing brains. Some worry about the chemicals in the flavorings, and there's been little research on the long-term health effects.

The U.S. Surgeon General declared an “epidemic” after a federal survey showed one in five high schoolers are vaping, a 78% increase from 2017 to 2018.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala

Photo Galleries