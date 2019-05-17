Man wrongfully convicted in Jodi Parrack case gets $40K

CONSTANTINE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man wrongfully imprisoned for 20 months in connection to the murder of Jodi Parrack is getting $40,000 from the state.

Raymond McCann II is one of three men getting a total of $2.32 million through Michigan’s Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act.

McCann was charged with perjury for a lie he never told during the investigation into Jodi’s 2007 murder.

McCann, a reserve officer in Constantine when Jodi went missing, suggested investigators search the cemetery. That’s where Jodi’s body was found. The 11-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted.

Police quickly turned their focus on McCann, whom they interviewed about 20 times.During the interrogations, detectives who lied repeatedly to him — a tactic that is legal in the U.S.

McCann eventually pleaded no contest to one count of perjury — that he lied when he told police he drove to the Tumble Dam during the search for Jodi.

Police told him they had hard evidence that he was never there — surveillance video from a nearby creamery. However, the Michigan Innocence Clinic at Michigan Law and the Center on Wrongful Convictions at Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law, which took up the case in response to a Target 8 investigation, found the camera wasn’t aimed toward the Tumble Dam.

In 2015, Daniel Furlong confessed to killing Jodi after he tried luring a girl into his garage, but she escaped.

Despite Furlong’s conviction, a judge didn’t exonerate McCann until December 2017.