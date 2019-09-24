Man who killed soldier apologizes at sentencing

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who plotted with his lover to kill her husband in southwest Michigan will be 90 before he’s eligible for parole from prison.

Acting under the terms of a plea agreement, a Berrien County judge on Monday sentenced Jeremy Cuellar, 25, to between 65 and 90 years in prison, WNDU out of South Bend, Indiana, reports.

An undated courtesy photo of Tyrone Hassel III and Kemia Hassel.

Cuellar killed U.S. Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel, 23, on New Year’s Eve 2018 outside Hassel’s family’s home near St. Joseph. Authorities say Cueller and Hassel’s wife Kemia Hassel, both of whom were also in the Army and stationed in Georgia, planned the murder so they could get his death benefits and life insurance money.

Tyrone Hassel’s mother was in tears in court Monday, WNDU reported, saying she plays videos to listen to her son’s voice. She said Cuellar doesn’t deserve to walk the earth.

Also emotional, Cuellar apologized to the Hassel family. His attorney said Cuellar had been manipulated by Kemia Hassel.

Cuellar pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July.

Kemia Hassel, 22, was convicted by a jury in July and sentenced to life in prison in August.