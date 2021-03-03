Man who fell into Berrien County lake rescued

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person who fell into water while ice fishing in Berrien Township was rescued Tuesday, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office says it happened around 3:30 p.m. on O’Brein Lake.

They said two people, Donald Skibbe and Ryan Huff were ice fishing when Skibbe fell through the ice. Huff was on top of the ice holding the victim up with a rope.

Berrien County deputy Matthew Grimm went out on the ice and helped keep the victim above water until more help arrived.

The fire department used rescue equipment and brought everyone back to shore.

Authorities say there were minor injuries and exposure from cold water.