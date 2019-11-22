Man to be charged with murder in Colon death

The scene where a man was found dead in Colon on Nov. 21, 2019. (Courtesy the Sturgis Journal)

COLON, Mich. (WOOD) — The 19-year-old accused of killing a man in Colon is expected to be formally charged with murder this afternoon.

The victim was identified by authorities as Todd Schwartz, 55.

Schwartz owned Illusions Hair Care Salon and lived on the property on S. Blackstone Avenue between Franklin and Canal streets. His body was found in a detached garage there Thursday morning.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough told News 8 Friday that Schwartz died of blunt force trauma to the head.

McDonough said Schwartz had been trying to help the suspect, who is homeless. The suspect had been living with Schwartz on and off for about the last four months.