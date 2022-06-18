A scene photo of a fatal crash in Milton Township on June 17, 2022. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police)

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a Friday evening crash in Milton Township.

Around 7:30 p.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to the intersection of Redfield Street and Kline Road for a crash.

Responding troopers learned that the driver of a black 2019 Dodge Nitro, driven by a 38-year-old Buchanan man, was heading west on Redfield Street and attempted to pass an unspecified number of vehicles. The Dodge then crashed into a gray 2016 Ford pickup that was attempting to turn left onto Kline Road. The crash caused the Dodge to roll multiple times.

The Buchanan man was thrown from the SUV while it was rolling, MSP said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. His name has not been released pending family notification.

The driver of the Ford, a 59-year-old Edwardsburg man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries, MSP said.

No one else was in either vehicle at the time of the crash.

MSP said it’s unknown if seatbelts were used or if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.