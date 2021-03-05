Man taken to hospital after apartment fire in Bangor

Emergency responders at the Eastbrook Senior Apartments in Bangor on March 5, 2021.

BANGOR Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital after a small fire started in his apartment in Van Buren County.

It happened Friday afternoon at the Eastbrook Senior Apartments at 301 Cemetery Rd. in Bangor, located about 10 miles southeast of South Haven.

The fire started near oxygen equipment in the 59-year-old man’s living room, authorities said.

The man, whose name wasn’t released, was taken to a hospital in South Haven. His condition is currently unknown.

The fire is still under investigation.