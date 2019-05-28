Man suffers medical condition before deadly crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police believe an Allegan County man suffered a medical condition before a deadly crash in St. Joseph County.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. Sunday in an open field near Simpson and Nottawa roads in Mendon Township, about 27 miles southwest of Kalamazoo.

State police said 37-year-old Bradley Older was killed after crashing his 2014 Ford F-150 into trees while in the field.

Older died at the scene. Another adult, 25-year-old Ivan Gough of Adrian, who was in the bed of the pickup truck was not injured

Investigators suspect a medical condition led to the crash. Autopsy results are pending.