Man shot while driving car, crashes near Benton Harbor

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized after he was shot while driving his car and crashed near Benton Harbor.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Blossom Acres Housing in the 100 block of Concord Road near Highland Avenue in Benton Township.

The Benton Township Police Department said when officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Witnesses told authorities they heard several gunshots before the 2008 Dodge Caliber the victim was driving crashed into the curb in front of 160 Concord Road, according to BTPD news release.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau 269.925.1135 or Crime Stoppers 574.288.STOP.