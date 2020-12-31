Man shot in head, killed near Benton Harbor

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Berrien County.

The Benton Township Police Department said officers were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man who had been shot in the head on Ruth Avenue north of the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Red Arrow Highway.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. The man died from his injuries.

Police have not released his name pending family notification.

The shooting remains under investigation, however, police said investigators believe there is no immediate threat to the public.