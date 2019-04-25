Man seriously injured in crash on SW MI farm
COLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash on a St. Joseph County farm has seriously injured a driver.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in a field near M-66 and Spring Creek Road in Colon Township, located about 32 miles southeast of Kalamazoo.
The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Steven Wickey of Mendon was driving through a field when he lost control of his Chevrolet pickup truck, which rolled. Wickey was thrown from the vehicle and seriously injured. His passenger was not hurt.
Investigators say Wickey wasn’t wearing his seat belt and speed was a factor in the crash.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Water main break closes WB 44th Street for hours
- 5 years after water crisis: Where Flint stands today
- PD seeks help identifying woman hit by vehicle in Grandville
- Biden launches 2020 bid warning 'soul' of America at stake
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WOTV4Women Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.