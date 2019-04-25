Southwest Michigan

Man seriously injured in crash on SW MI farm

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 10:22 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 10:22 AM EDT

COLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash on a St. Joseph County farm has seriously injured a driver.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in a field near M-66 and Spring Creek Road in Colon Township, located about 32 miles southeast of Kalamazoo.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Steven Wickey of Mendon was driving through a field when he lost control of his Chevrolet pickup truck, which rolled. Wickey was thrown from the vehicle and seriously injured. His passenger was not hurt.

Investigators say Wickey wasn’t wearing his seat belt and speed was a factor in the crash.

